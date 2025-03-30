Man convicted in fatal Colorado crash arrested by ICE officers, to be deported

A man convicted of a fatal crash in Conifer, Colo., has been taken into ICE custody and is pending removal to Mexico, according to ICE Denver.

Ignacio Cruz-Mendoza was arrested on June 11, 2024, in connection with a deadly crash on Highway 285 involving a semi-truck rollover. Authorities said the truck was headed south when it veered off the edge of the road and rolled onto its side, spilling 47,000 pounds of steel pipes onto five other vehicles nearby. Sixty-four-year-old Scott Miller died in the crash, and another person was seriously injured.

CBS

According to CSP, speed was the primary factor in the crash, and the brakes failed on the truck. Although Cruz-Mendoza had an "eligible" commercial license out of Mexico, officials said he did not have a U.S. driver's license.

Colorado State Patrol took Cruz-Mendoza into custody on charges of homicide-negligent manslaughter recklessly causing death, driving a commercial vehicle with no qualifications, reckless driving and vehicular assault.

Ignacio Cruz-Mendoza Jefferson County

Cruz-Mendoza is a citizen of Mexico who entered the U.S. at an unknown date and location prior to 2002 according to ICE. He was arrested in Jefferson County, Ore., in 2002 on local charges and was issued a notice to appear for immigration proceedings. An immigration judge in Portland, Ore. ordered him to be removed to Mexico. Since then, Cruz-Mendoza has reportedly been removed or voluntarily returned to Mexico 16 times.

He pleaded guilty to reckless driving resulting in death and was sentenced on Aug. 30 to serve 364 days of incarceration.

On Sunday, ICE Denver officers took Cruz-Mendoza into custody and took him to the ICE Denver Contract Detention Facility, where he will remain pending removal from the U.S.