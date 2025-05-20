Business is booming in Denver for a Japanese ice cream stand on 16th Street

Ichigo Matcha is an example of the success Denver businesses hope to have along 16th Street

The city of Denver is nearing the end of a multi-year renovation project of the 16th Street Mall, now known as just 16th Street. The project cost around $175 million, and businesses are hoping the end of construction will be a turning point for them. There is at least one business, however, that has managed to thrive in the midst of all the changes.

Ichigo Matcha opened last September on the corner of 16th Street and Larimer Street, and is already a prime example of the success businesses hope to have in the area.

CBS

"As more and more retailers open their doors, you will see a lot of what we describe as the best of Denver, only in Denver," said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston in a press conference on the project Tuesday morning.

"We have a long line all the time," said Emma Lkhagvajav, who owns Ichigo Matcha. "Especially the sandwich, the Japanese sandwich with the chocolate bread, we sold out in 2 hours."

Lkhagvajav started her business with her son after she was craving ice cream but couldn't tolerate the American kind. She moved here from Mongolia and is used to Japanese-style ice cream which has less sugar.

"This is my son's dream," Lkhagvajav said. "He said, I'm going to sell ice cream and make people happy."

CBS

It turns out they found the perfect niche for a thriving business. Its Instagram-worthy appearance makes the ice cream that much more appealing.

Lkhagvajav has had so much success on 16th street, she plans to open up a small dessert cafe just a few blocks down. She hopes to build the businesses up so she can pass them down to her son, who's still in high school and works the stand on the weekends.

"After maybe he graduates high school, it's going to be his business."

Lkhagvajav's new store will be near H&M and will specialize in boba tea.