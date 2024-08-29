Denver celebrates completion of 3 blocks along 16th Street Mall during renovation

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston helped celebrate the reopening of three blocks along the 16th Street Mall on Thursday. The renovated portion of the mall between Wazee and Larimer opened to the public with a marching band and huge golden doors.

Business owners and other community leaders celebrated the progress of the huge construction project.

Denver celebrated the reopening of three blocks along the renovated portion of the 16th Street Mall. CBS

"The 16th Street Mall is one of the most visited attractions in the city, it is the lifeblood of downtown Denver, whether it's workers or travelers coming from Union Staton or tourists taking in the sites... everyone comes here," said one representative during the celebration.

The MallRide will begin to gradually return to 16th Street in the fall of this year as consecutive blocks open along the mall.

A completion date for the mall project is set for next fall.