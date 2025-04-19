Watch CBS News
How much snow fell in Colorado's spring storm?

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Cooler temperatures, partly sunny skies ahead of Sunday sunshine across Colorado
Cooler temperatures, partly sunny skies ahead of Sunday sunshine across Colorado 02:24

Storm totals ranged from a dusting to more than a foot of snow across Colorado.

snow-totals-douglas-county.png
CBS

Saturday, scattered snow showers will continue in the mountains through the afternoon before coming to an end tonight. Slick road conditions will be possible across the high country, especially during the morning hours.

ski-report.png
CBS

Cool temperatures will stick around to kick off the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s for the plains and 30s and 40s in the mountains.

co-today-highs.png
CBS

Warmer temperatures will return by Sunday with daytime highs in the 60s and mostly sunny and dry conditions. If you are attending a sunrise Easter service, you will want to bundle up with temperatures in 30s early Sunday morning.

easter-peeps-forecast.png
CBS

Next week temperatures will continue to climb into the 70s with the best chance of rain coming on Thursday.

5-day-temp-trend.png
CBS
Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie provides the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado. Read her bio & send her an email.

