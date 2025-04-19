How much snow fell in Colorado's spring storm?

Storm totals ranged from a dusting to more than a foot of snow across Colorado.

Saturday, scattered snow showers will continue in the mountains through the afternoon before coming to an end tonight. Slick road conditions will be possible across the high country, especially during the morning hours.

Cool temperatures will stick around to kick off the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s for the plains and 30s and 40s in the mountains.

Warmer temperatures will return by Sunday with daytime highs in the 60s and mostly sunny and dry conditions. If you are attending a sunrise Easter service, you will want to bundle up with temperatures in 30s early Sunday morning.

Next week temperatures will continue to climb into the 70s with the best chance of rain coming on Thursday.