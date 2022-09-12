Hot weather returns this week along with elevated fire danger

After a brief break in the record heat we'll see temperatures around Colorado climb again starting Monday. And while it will be hot as compared to the seasonal average it is not going to be as hot as it was last week.

Highs on Monday should climb into the 70s and 80s statewide with some lower 90s mixed in on the eastern plains and western slope. Denver will be very close to the 90 mark and a few suburbs may get there for a brief time.

CBS

Tuesday should be very similar and in fact it could be a few degrees warmer. The wind may pick up as well ahead of a weather system. This could all work together to drive the fire danger to high levels so stay tuned for more on that.

Slightly cooler temps and scattered thunderstorms are in the cards for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Right now it looks like the highest chance for rain will be in the mountains. Next weekend is looking hot and dry again with the lower elevations getting back up around 90 degrees.