Highway 285 reopens after 14 hour closure after fatal Colorado crash near Conifer

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Highway 285 is back open in both directions near Conifer following a 14 hour closure after a fatal crash involving a semi truck on Tuesday. 

The closure started at 5 p.m. after a a semi truck went off the side of the road. It rolled on its side and dumped its load of pipe and iron on five other vehicles. One person who was struck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road closure was in place overnight while crews removed the materials from the road.

The identity of the driver who was killed hasn't been released. 

First published on June 12, 2024 / 8:29 AM MDT

