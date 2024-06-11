Watch CBS News
Semi-truck spills pipes and iron onto other vehicles, killing 1 person on Highway 285 in Colorado

By Austen Erblat

Semi-truck spills pipes and iron onto other vehicles, killing 1 person
U.S. Highway 285 is expected to be closed through the night after a person was killed in a semi-truck rollover.

That truck spilled pipes and angle iron onto several vehicles near Conifer on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The truck was headed south when it veered of the edge of the road, rolling onto its side, CSP said. The person who was killed was not immediately identified, but officials say they were in one of the vehicles struck by the truck's load.

Video shot by Copter4 shows the truck hanging over the side of the road and several damaged vehicles.

Both directions of Highway 285 are closed and CSP expects them to be for eight to 12 hours.

A detour has been put in place from South Elk Creek Road to South Foxton Road.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

First published on June 11, 2024 / 7:00 PM MDT

