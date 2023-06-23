Watch CBS News
Local News

Highlands Ranch tornado may have been EF-1, National Weather Service says

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Severe storm chance farther east for Friday
Severe storm chance farther east for Friday 02:29

The National Weather Service has issued a preliminary report for the tornado damage in Highlands Ranch. The NWS says the estimate is that Thursday's tornado may have been an EF-1 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

radar.png
Credit: CBS4

The violent storm traveled a total of 6.3 miles across northern Douglas County crossing from west Highlands Ranch to Lone Tree. Estimated peak wind is 97. But, that number may go up after NWS surveys damage in person on Friday. The width of the damage path is estimated at 1/4 mile wide.

tornado.png
Credit: CBS4

In addition, to the tornado in Highlands Ranch a second tornado touched down near Payton northeast of Colorado Springs.

2-tornadoes.png
Credit: CBS4

Thursday's storm left a destructive path of hail from Evergreen to Elbert County. Morrison had 2 inch diameter hail the size of eggs. Littleton into north Highlands Ranch had ping pong ball size hail. 

kcnc-2023.png
Credit: CBS4

If the tornado, wind and hail weren't enough the storm also soaked the south metro area with flooding rains. In some spots as much as 1 to 4 inches of rainfall hit during Thursday's storm.

rain3.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on June 23, 2023 / 7:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.