Highlands Ranch prepares for Fourth of July parade, fireworks as it continues cleanup from tornado

It's been a week since an EF1 tornado brought strong wind gusts that knocked down numerous trees in Highlands Ranch, and the busy cleanup continues there. City officials are also busily getting ready for a happier event -- their annual 4th of July celebration.

"The darn tornado kind of tipped us all on our heads," said Jamie H. Noebel, Director of Community Relations & Events for the Highlands Ranch Community Association which puts on the annual party.

It includes a parade in the morning on Highlands Ranch Parkway and fireworks in the evening at Highlands Heritage Park.

"It's a great day for our community," Noebel said.

HRCA General Manager Mike Bailey shared the following statement about this year's fireworks show:

"The Highlands Ranch Community Association, the Highlands Ranch Metro District, and Douglas County have joined forces to bring the local community an exquisite fireworks spectacle at Highlands Heritage Park. This occasion is open to the public and completely free of charge. Participants have the option to bring their own food or indulge in delectable offerings from our diverse range of food trucks. We highly encourage attendees to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enhance their enjoyment of the event. With a tradition of being held annually, this gathering serves as a cherished opportunity to unite and revel in the celebration of our community and our Country."

On Thursday and Friday, FEMA workers and Douglas County employees are conducting damage assessments in Highlands Ranch from the June 22 storm that brought the tornado. The information gathered will help expedite aid and support for those affected in the community.

Click here to see a list of fireworks displays across the Denver metro area.