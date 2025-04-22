Douglas County School District in Colorado votes in favor of consolidation of three Highlands Ranch schools

The Douglas County School District has voted in favor of a plan to consolidate three different elementary schools in Highlands Ranch. The plan was approved with a 7-0 vote in a meeting in the Colorado district on Tuesday night.

Heritage Elementary School CBS

District officials said the changes were needed due to declining enrollment in that part of the district.

After a two-year process, involving extensive analysis and community meetings, the district will close Saddle Ranch Elementary School and consolidate students into Eldorado Elementary School, close Heritage Elementary School and consolidate those students into Summit View Elementary School, and close Acres Green Elementary School and moving students into Fox Creek Elementary School.

The changes won't take place until the 2026-27 school year.

Erin Kane, superintendent of Douglas County School District, said recently that she is apologetic towards the families whose children will have to go to different schools in 16 months.

"I'm so sorry for those families and I want them to know that we are here for them and we are going to support them every possible way we can," Kane said.

Kane says the plan was made based on criteria like traffic, enrollment projections and proximity to other schools.

Some affected parents CBS Colorado spoke with before the vote said the idea of closing their child's school is upsetting.

"It's been hard. It's been a hard pill to swallow. We're trying to fight as hard as we can," said Highlands Ranch mom Laura Spitzenberger.

Spitzenberger never expected her children's school to close.

"Why would we close a thriving school like Heritage Elementary?" Spitzenberger asked.

She open-enrolled her second and third graders into Heritage Elementary, which U.S. News ranks 14th out of Colorado's more than 1,400 elementary schools.

"They love it. We specifically chose the school for the great staff, the location. It's just amazing. It's awesome," said Spitzenberger.

"We thought that this criteria would be based on merit, the academics and just enrollment numbers. But clearly that's not been the case. So it was a bit of a shock to be honest," said Spitzenberger.

The change will mean her third grader will attend three different schools in the next three years.

"It's a lot for the third graders to have to go through this," said Spitzenberger.

Spitzenberger says the process has been confusing. She has questions about the district budget and the bussing plan. The district has historically not had enough bus drivers to provide full service.

"If the district is already having trouble finding enough bus drivers, how will they be able to take on even more?" said Spitzenberger.

Kane said the district is making progress on the bus driver situation.

"We will be adding routes to make sure that, just like today, every student that is outside of that one-mile radius from their elementary school has transportation. And so, you know, any students that are impacted by these consolidations that are now riding a bus to school, we are also going to waive any bus fees for at least two years," said Kane.

The district plans to hold on to closed school buildings.