Here's the list of 91 Safeway and Albertsons stores that may be sold if planned merger happens

Kroger and Albertsons released a list of stores nationwide that the company would sell under a divestiture proposal. 89 Colorado Safeway stores and two Albertsons are on the list. All 91 stores in Colorado would be sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers which operates Piggly Wiggly. The sale of 579 stores nationwide meet Kroger and Albertsons plan not to trigger any layoffs.

A year-long investigation has led Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser to file a lawsuit to block the merger between Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers and City Market stores and Albertsons, the parent company of Safeway stores in Colorado. The two supermarket chains proposed the merger to eliminate head-to-head competition amid the already saturated market.

Local business experts worry that the merger means some Colorado towns would only have 1 grocer.

"We have reached an agreement with C&S for an updated divestiture package that maintains Kroger's commitments to customers, associates and communities, addresses concerns raised by regulators, and will further ensure that C&S can successfully operate the divested stores as they are operated today," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's Chairman and CEO.

The 91 stores from the company's divestiture plan include:

Safeway — 1301 Main St, Alamosa

Safeway — 7561 W 80th Ave, Arvada

Safeway — 12200 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora

Safeway — 18730 E Hampden Ave, Aurora

Safeway — 1677 S Havana St, Aurora

Safeway — 1200 S Buckley Rd, Aurora

Safeway — 6100 S Gun Club Rd, Aurora

Safeway — 3325 28th St, Boulder

Safeway — 2798 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder

Safeway — 4800 E Baseline Rd, Boulder

Safeway — 1605 Bridge St, Brighton

Safeway — 3602 W 144th Ave, Broomfield

Safeway — 1414 Main St, Canon City

Safeway — 880 S Perry St, Castle Rock

Safeway — 7375 Arapahoe Rd, Centennial

Safeway — 3275 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 2890 N Powers Blvd, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 6520 S Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 1425 S Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 1920 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 840 Village Center Dr, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 7055 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 2210 Wahsatch, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 5060 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 8750 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 4405 Centennial Blvd, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 27152 Main St, Conifer

Safeway — 1580 E Main St, Cortez

Safeway — 1550 Hwy 92, Delta

Safeway — 1653 S Colorado Blvd, Denver

Safeway — 2660 N Federal Blvd, Denver

Safeway — 6440 E Yale Ave, Denver

Safeway — 2150 S Downing St, Denver

Safeway — 560 Corona St, Denver

Safeway — 757 E 20th Ave, Denver

Safeway — 3800 W 44th Ave, Denver

Safeway — 6220 E 14th Ave, Denver

Safeway — 9160 W Colfax Ave, Denver

Safeway — 200 Quebec St Bldg 400, Denver

Safeway — 323 S Broadway, Denver

Safeway — 10300 Federal Blvd, Denver

Safeway — 771 Thornton Pkwy, Denver

Safeway — 500 E 120th Ave, Denver

Albertsons — 311 W College Dr, Durango

Safeway — 220 S Elizabeth St, Elizabeth

Safeway — 201 E Jefferson, Englewood

Safeway — 3333 Arapahoe Rd B, Erie

Safeway — 3851 Hwy 74 S, Evergreen

Safeway — 8134 Colorado Blvd, Firestone

Safeway — 1426 E Harmony Rd, Fort Collins

Safeway — 2160 W Drake Rd Unit 6, Fort Collins

Safeway — 3660 S Mason St, Fort Collins

Safeway — 731 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins

Safeway — 1300 Dexter St, Fort Lupton

Safeway — 40 County Rd 804, Fraser

Safeway — 1008 N Summit Blvd, Frisco

Safeway — 1701 Jackson St, Golden

Safeway — 2901 F Rd, Grand Junction

Safeway — 681 Horizon Dr, Grand Junction

Safeway — 2512 Broadway, Grand Junction

Safeway — 4548 Centerplace Dr, Greeley

Safeway — 3526 W 10th St, Greeley

Safeway — 112 S Spruce St, Gunnison

Safeway — 9255 S Broadway, Highlands Ranch

Safeway — 2425 Miner St, Idaho Springs

Safeway — 11088 W Jewell, Lakewood

Safeway — 13111 W Alameda Pkwy, Lakewood

Safeway — 12442 W Ken Caryl Ave, Littleton

Safeway — 5025 S Kipling Pkwy, Littleton

Safeway — 8355 N Rampart Range Rd, Littleton

Safeway — 181 W Mineral Ave, Littleton

Safeway — 8434 S Kipling Pkwy, Littleton

Safeway — 9229 E Lincoln Ave, Lone Tree

Safeway — 1050 Ken Pratt Blvd, Longmont

Safeway — 1632 Hover St, Longmont

Safeway — 1601 Coalton Rd, Louisville

Safeway — 910 W Cherry St, Louisville

Safeway — 860 Cleveland Ave, Loveland

Safeway — 1451 W Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland

Safeway — 2321 W Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland

Safeway — 1329 S Townsend Ave, Montrose

Safeway — 624 Hwy 105, Monument

Safeway — 11051 S Parker Rd, Parker

Albertsons — 1601 Hwy 50 W, Pueblo

Safeway — 1231 S Prairie Ave, Pueblo

Safeway — 37500 E US Hwy 40, Steamboat Springs

Safeway — 3840 E 104th Ave, Thornton

Safeway — 2131 N Frontage Rd W, Vail

Safeway — 3900 Wadsworth Blvd, Wheat Ridge

Safeway — 1535 Main St, Windsor

Safeway — 1101 E US Hwy 24, Woodland Park

The Federal Trade Commission has yet to approve the deal but union workers anticipate a decision on the proposal before Aug. 17.