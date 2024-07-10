Here's the list of 91 Safeway and Albertsons stores that may be sold if planned merger happens
Kroger and Albertsons released a list of stores nationwide that the company would sell under a divestiture proposal. 89 Colorado Safeway stores and two Albertsons are on the list. All 91 stores in Colorado would be sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers which operates Piggly Wiggly. The sale of 579 stores nationwide meet Kroger and Albertsons plan not to trigger any layoffs.
A year-long investigation has led Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser to file a lawsuit to block the merger between Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers and City Market stores and Albertsons, the parent company of Safeway stores in Colorado. The two supermarket chains proposed the merger to eliminate head-to-head competition amid the already saturated market.
Local business experts worry that the merger means some Colorado towns would only have 1 grocer.
"We have reached an agreement with C&S for an updated divestiture package that maintains Kroger's commitments to customers, associates and communities, addresses concerns raised by regulators, and will further ensure that C&S can successfully operate the divested stores as they are operated today," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's Chairman and CEO.
The 91 stores from the company's divestiture plan include:
Safeway — 1301 Main St, Alamosa
Safeway — 7561 W 80th Ave, Arvada
Safeway — 12200 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora
Safeway — 18730 E Hampden Ave, Aurora
Safeway — 1677 S Havana St, Aurora
Safeway — 1200 S Buckley Rd, Aurora
Safeway — 6100 S Gun Club Rd, Aurora
Safeway — 3325 28th St, Boulder
Safeway — 2798 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder
Safeway — 4800 E Baseline Rd, Boulder
Safeway — 1605 Bridge St, Brighton
Safeway — 3602 W 144th Ave, Broomfield
Safeway — 1414 Main St, Canon City
Safeway — 880 S Perry St, Castle Rock
Safeway — 7375 Arapahoe Rd, Centennial
Safeway — 3275 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs
Safeway — 2890 N Powers Blvd, Colorado Springs
Safeway — 6520 S Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs
Safeway — 1425 S Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs
Safeway — 1920 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs
Safeway — 840 Village Center Dr, Colorado Springs
Safeway — 7055 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs
Safeway — 2210 Wahsatch, Colorado Springs
Safeway — 5060 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs
Safeway — 8750 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs
Safeway — 4405 Centennial Blvd, Colorado Springs
Safeway — 27152 Main St, Conifer
Safeway — 1580 E Main St, Cortez
Safeway — 1550 Hwy 92, Delta
Safeway — 1653 S Colorado Blvd, Denver
Safeway — 2660 N Federal Blvd, Denver
Safeway — 6440 E Yale Ave, Denver
Safeway — 2150 S Downing St, Denver
Safeway — 560 Corona St, Denver
Safeway — 757 E 20th Ave, Denver
Safeway — 3800 W 44th Ave, Denver
Safeway — 6220 E 14th Ave, Denver
Safeway — 9160 W Colfax Ave, Denver
Safeway — 200 Quebec St Bldg 400, Denver
Safeway — 323 S Broadway, Denver
Safeway — 10300 Federal Blvd, Denver
Safeway — 771 Thornton Pkwy, Denver
Safeway — 500 E 120th Ave, Denver
Albertsons — 311 W College Dr, Durango
Safeway — 220 S Elizabeth St, Elizabeth
Safeway — 201 E Jefferson, Englewood
Safeway — 3333 Arapahoe Rd B, Erie
Safeway — 3851 Hwy 74 S, Evergreen
Safeway — 8134 Colorado Blvd, Firestone
Safeway — 1426 E Harmony Rd, Fort Collins
Safeway — 2160 W Drake Rd Unit 6, Fort Collins
Safeway — 3660 S Mason St, Fort Collins
Safeway — 731 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins
Safeway — 1300 Dexter St, Fort Lupton
Safeway — 40 County Rd 804, Fraser
Safeway — 1008 N Summit Blvd, Frisco
Safeway — 1701 Jackson St, Golden
Safeway — 2901 F Rd, Grand Junction
Safeway — 681 Horizon Dr, Grand Junction
Safeway — 2512 Broadway, Grand Junction
Safeway — 4548 Centerplace Dr, Greeley
Safeway — 3526 W 10th St, Greeley
Safeway — 112 S Spruce St, Gunnison
Safeway — 9255 S Broadway, Highlands Ranch
Safeway — 2425 Miner St, Idaho Springs
Safeway — 11088 W Jewell, Lakewood
Safeway — 13111 W Alameda Pkwy, Lakewood
Safeway — 12442 W Ken Caryl Ave, Littleton
Safeway — 5025 S Kipling Pkwy, Littleton
Safeway — 8355 N Rampart Range Rd, Littleton
Safeway — 181 W Mineral Ave, Littleton
Safeway — 8434 S Kipling Pkwy, Littleton
Safeway — 9229 E Lincoln Ave, Lone Tree
Safeway — 1050 Ken Pratt Blvd, Longmont
Safeway — 1632 Hover St, Longmont
Safeway — 1601 Coalton Rd, Louisville
Safeway — 910 W Cherry St, Louisville
Safeway — 860 Cleveland Ave, Loveland
Safeway — 1451 W Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland
Safeway — 2321 W Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland
Safeway — 1329 S Townsend Ave, Montrose
Safeway — 624 Hwy 105, Monument
Safeway — 11051 S Parker Rd, Parker
Albertsons — 1601 Hwy 50 W, Pueblo
Safeway — 1231 S Prairie Ave, Pueblo
Safeway — 37500 E US Hwy 40, Steamboat Springs
Safeway — 3840 E 104th Ave, Thornton
Safeway — 2131 N Frontage Rd W, Vail
Safeway — 3900 Wadsworth Blvd, Wheat Ridge
Safeway — 1535 Main St, Windsor
Safeway — 1101 E US Hwy 24, Woodland Park
The Federal Trade Commission has yet to approve the deal but union workers anticipate a decision on the proposal before Aug. 17.