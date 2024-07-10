Watch CBS News
Here's the list of 91 Safeway and Albertsons stores that may be sold if planned merger happens

By Jeff Gurney

/ CBS Colorado

Kroger and Albertsons released a list of stores nationwide that the company would sell under a divestiture proposal. 89 Colorado Safeway stores and two Albertsons are on the list.  All 91 stores in Colorado would be sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers which operates Piggly Wiggly. The sale of 579 stores nationwide meet Kroger and Albertsons plan not to trigger any layoffs.

A year-long investigation has led Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser to file a lawsuit to block the merger between Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers and City Market stores and Albertsons, the parent company of Safeway stores in Colorado. The two supermarket chains proposed the merger to eliminate head-to-head competition amid the already saturated market.  

Local business experts worry that the merger means some Colorado towns would only have 1 grocer.

"We have reached an agreement with C&S for an updated divestiture package that maintains Kroger's commitments to customers, associates and communities, addresses concerns raised by regulators, and will further ensure that C&S can successfully operate the divested stores as they are operated today," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's Chairman and CEO.   

The 91 stores from the company's divestiture plan include:

Safeway — 1301 Main St, Alamosa 

Safeway — 7561 W 80th Ave, Arvada

Safeway — 12200 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora 

Safeway — 18730 E Hampden Ave, Aurora 

Safeway — 1677 S Havana St, Aurora 

Safeway — 1200 S Buckley Rd, Aurora 

Safeway — 6100 S Gun Club Rd, Aurora 

Safeway — 3325 28th St, Boulder 

Safeway — 2798 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder 

Safeway — 4800 E Baseline Rd, Boulder 

Safeway — 1605 Bridge St, Brighton 

Safeway — 3602 W 144th Ave, Broomfield 

Safeway — 1414 Main St, Canon City 

Safeway — 880 S Perry St, Castle Rock 

Safeway — 7375 Arapahoe Rd, Centennial 

Safeway — 3275 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs 

Safeway — 2890 N Powers Blvd, Colorado Springs 

Safeway — 6520 S Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs 

Safeway — 1425 S Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs 

Safeway — 1920 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs 

Safeway — 840 Village Center Dr, Colorado Springs 

Safeway — 7055 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs 

Safeway — 2210 Wahsatch, Colorado Springs 

Safeway — 5060 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs 

Safeway — 8750 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs 

Safeway — 4405 Centennial Blvd, Colorado Springs 

Safeway — 27152 Main St, Conifer 

Safeway — 1580 E Main St, Cortez 

Safeway — 1550 Hwy 92, Delta 

Safeway — 1653 S Colorado Blvd, Denver 

Safeway — 2660 N Federal Blvd, Denver 

Safeway — 6440 E Yale Ave, Denver 

Safeway — 2150 S Downing St, Denver 

Safeway — 560 Corona St, Denver 

Safeway — 757 E 20th Ave, Denver 

Safeway — 3800 W 44th Ave, Denver 

Safeway — 6220 E 14th Ave, Denver 

Safeway — 9160 W Colfax Ave, Denver 

Safeway — 200 Quebec St Bldg 400, Denver 

Safeway — 323 S Broadway, Denver 

Safeway — 10300 Federal Blvd, Denver 

Safeway — 771 Thornton Pkwy, Denver 

Safeway — 500 E 120th Ave, Denver 

Albertsons — 311 W College Dr, Durango 

Safeway — 220 S Elizabeth St, Elizabeth 

Safeway — 201 E Jefferson, Englewood 

Safeway — 3333 Arapahoe Rd B, Erie 

Safeway — 3851 Hwy 74 S, Evergreen 

Safeway — 8134 Colorado Blvd, Firestone 

Safeway — 1426 E Harmony Rd, Fort Collins 

Safeway — 2160 W Drake Rd Unit 6, Fort Collins 

Safeway — 3660 S Mason St, Fort Collins 

Safeway — 731 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins 

Safeway — 1300 Dexter St, Fort Lupton 

Safeway — 40 County Rd 804, Fraser 

Safeway — 1008 N Summit Blvd, Frisco 

Safeway — 1701 Jackson St, Golden 

Safeway — 2901 F Rd, Grand Junction 

Safeway — 681 Horizon Dr, Grand Junction 

Safeway — 2512 Broadway, Grand Junction 

Safeway — 4548 Centerplace Dr, Greeley 

Safeway — 3526 W 10th St, Greeley 

Safeway — 112 S Spruce St, Gunnison 

Safeway — 9255 S Broadway, Highlands Ranch 

Safeway — 2425 Miner St, Idaho Springs 

Safeway — 11088 W Jewell, Lakewood 

Safeway — 13111 W Alameda Pkwy, Lakewood 

Safeway — 12442 W Ken Caryl Ave, Littleton 

Safeway — 5025 S Kipling Pkwy, Littleton 

Safeway — 8355 N Rampart Range Rd, Littleton 

Safeway — 181 W Mineral Ave, Littleton 

Safeway — 8434 S Kipling Pkwy, Littleton 

Safeway — 9229 E Lincoln Ave, Lone Tree 

Safeway — 1050 Ken Pratt Blvd, Longmont 

Safeway — 1632 Hover St, Longmont 

Safeway — 1601 Coalton Rd, Louisville

 Safeway — 910 W Cherry St, Louisville

 Safeway — 860 Cleveland Ave, Loveland 

Safeway — 1451 W Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland 

Safeway — 2321 W Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland 

Safeway — 1329 S Townsend Ave, Montrose 

Safeway — 624 Hwy 105, Monument  

Safeway — 11051 S Parker Rd, Parker

Albertsons — 1601 Hwy 50 W, Pueblo 

Safeway — 1231 S Prairie Ave, Pueblo 

Safeway — 37500 E US Hwy 40, Steamboat Springs 

Safeway — 3840 E 104th Ave, Thornton 

Safeway — 2131 N Frontage Rd W, Vail 

Safeway — 3900 Wadsworth Blvd, Wheat Ridge 

Safeway — 1535 Main St, Windsor 

Safeway — 1101 E US Hwy 24, Woodland Park

The Federal Trade Commission has yet to approve the deal but union workers anticipate a decision on the proposal before Aug. 17.  

Jeff Gurney

Jeff Gurney enjoys serving his community through journalism. He loves telling good stories and creating dynamic content for all platforms: television newscasts, the stream and CBSColorado.com.

