Grocery workers union reacts to proposed Kroger and Albertson's merger timeline

The proposed merger between Kroger and Albertson's, the parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway, is taking longer than the grocers hoped. The Federal Trade Commission has yet to approve the deal but union workers anticipate the merger to happen anytime before Aug. 17.

In a press conference Friday morning, union workers say they are continuing to fight this merger, as they have since October 2023. They say merging the two companies will create less competition in the grocery industry, creating more problems. These problems include the leading of higher prices for customers, workers losing their jobs and farmers and suppliers not being able to sell their products.

CBS

Union representatives say merging the two stores will not fix current staffing issues or make these stores safer. These are two things they want to see improvements with. Union representatives also say combining the two stores will not help them compete with bigger companies like Walmart. UFCW 7 Member of Colorado Tom Olson says they need to work on creating better opportunities for current employees, including better wages, better staffing and security.

Olsen continues by saying that a merger isn't needed to fix these current issues.

"Instead of spending all this time and money on a bad merger idea, they should be investing in more wages, training hours and reduced prices," Olson said. "This would be better for us as workers and customers."

CBS

Last week, Krogers and Albertsons said the timeline was extended. Kroger also states they will invest $500,000,000 to reduce prices, starting the very first day. The companies say they are working now to lower prices and provide more choices for customers, including fresher food options. The statement says they still anticipate the merger to happen in the first half of Kroger's 2024 fiscal year.