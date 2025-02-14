Heavy snow hits Colorado's high country this weekend

Strong storm brings heavy snow to Colorado's mountains, and a chance of rain and snow in the Denver

A strong storm system with an abundance of moisture will bring heavy snow to Colorado's high country just in time for the long weekend. That moisture is all being ushered in from a Pacific atmospheric river, reaching the mountains late Thursday evening.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will remain in place for most mountain areas through Saturday night as some areas can expect to receive as much as 3 feet of snow. Winds will also gust around 40 to 45 mph at times creating additional concern for travel.

The timing and intensity of the snow have also prompted widespread Avalanche warnings for Colorado's mountains, with a level 4 out of 5 danger for avalanches. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, February is historically the deadliest month in Colorado for avalanches, with President's Day weekend being the deadliest weekend in February. Avoid all backcountry activity through the weekend.

For the Denver metro area, high temperatures on Friday will climb into the 50s for most, with moisture dropping to the lower elevations by this evening. There is a chance of a little late-day rain/snow mix around the dinner time hour on Friday night for the metro and plains.

By Saturday temperatures slide into the low 30s, as that moisture transitions over into light snow. Snow totals will be light for most Front Range neighborhoods, ranging from a trace to 1" of snow. There is the potential for a little banded snow going into Saturday late afternoon that could result in localized higher totals for neighborhoods just east of the Denver metro area.

By Sunday snow across the state will begin to lighten up with travel conditions in the high country greatly improving by the end of the long weekend. There is then another chance of snow late Monday night into Tuesday that could bring another First Alert Weather Day into the forecast for Tuesday.

