Heat advisory issued for Denver area and other parts of Colorado as record breaking heat dome approaches

Several days of record-breaking heat are expected in Denver, and the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory that will go into effect on Friday. The advisory extends into Saturday, and it's for the Denver metro area as well as parts of Colorado's Front Range to the north and south and for much of eastern Colorado as well.



Temperatures will be in the range of 100 to 103 degrees as a dome of unseasonably warm heat covers most of the western United States. Those highs will be by far the hottest temperatures of the year so far. Because of the dangerous heat, both Friday and Saturday will be First Alert Weather Days.

There's also an air quality alert in place for all of Colorado's Front Range. The heat will elevate ozone levels around Denver and the urban corridor of the Front Range making the air unhealthy for sensitive individuals with breathing issues. Currently that alert is set to last through Thursday at 4 p.m. but it may be extended beyond that period for the duration of the heat wave.



The heat wave first oozes into the central Rocky Mountain region on Thursday. Expect temperatures in the upper 90s. Thursday's record is 98 degrees, and the projected high for Denver Thursday is 97. With wind coming into the state out of the southwest there will also be a red flag warning on Thursday in far western Colorado.

The heat records in Denver for both Friday and Saturday are 99. Denver's high on Friday is projected to be 101 and the high temperature on Saturday is projected to be 100.

Each day, the hottest temperatures will be between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. It's advised to stay well hydrated if you have to be outdoors during this time, and to find shade. Otherwise, finding a cool place to stay indoors is recommended.