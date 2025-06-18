Colorado is bracing for a prolonged heatwave with triple digit highs

From severe storms to Summer sizzle now through the end of the week

Get ready Colorado we are set to go from the severe storms to the Summer Sizzle between now and the weekend! An extremely dry ridge of high pressure is building over the western half of the country. This will entice hot desert air in the 90s and 100s to start to spill into the Rockies starting on Thursday and rolling right on into the weekend.

The extreme warm up will begin on Thursday after a day of near normal temperatures on Wednesday with no t-storms in the forecast until Monday!

Thursday's highs will rise into the 90s and 100s over the lower elevations as the unseasonable heat takes a foothold. Denver's high will be very close to the record for Juneteenth which is 98 degrees set in 1989!

Friday is when the heat gets serious. More triple digits start to pop across eastern and western Colorado. This should turn out to be Denver's first 100 degree day of the year so far. It may also, break the record high of 99 degrees set in 2017.

More of that same type of heat is expected on Saturday with a high forecast in Denver of 100 degrees again. That will also be a record if it gets that hot. The old record for the 21st is also 99 degrees. A cold front is showing up on the weather charts for Monday and Tuesday of next week that will cool things down and get the state back on the storm track.