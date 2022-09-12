Watch CBS News
Hanson tour bus involved in crash outside Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The band Hanson, known for their hit MMMBop, was involved in a traffic crash outside of Denver over the weekend.

Their tour bus was on the way to Kansas City on Saturday when it was hit by a semi truck. The band members are all okay -- no one was hurt.

Hanson Perform At The Roundhouse
Zac Hanson of Hanson performs at The Roundhouse on June 30 in London. Taylor Hill / Getty Images

On the band's Instagram over the weekend member Zac Hanson said they were shocked when a truck sideswiped the bus.

"We did get hit by a truck, we're all fine, we're all fine, but oh my lord," he said.

The band performed in Denver at the Paramount Theatre on Friday night. The crew was able to get the band's gear on a trailer and continue east. The band members then caught a flight and made it to Kansas City in time for their next concert, which was in Missouri on Sunday.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

First published on September 12, 2022 / 12:36 PM

First published on September 12, 2022 / 12:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

