Hammer Fire in rural area southeast of Colorado Springs forces evacuations, school closures

A wildfire that's being called the Hammer Fire has burned more than 4,000 acres on Colorado's Eastern Plains and forced some evacuations on Wednesday evening.

The fire is burning east of Fountain and southeast of Colorado Springs in El Paso County.

El Paso County officials said Hanover Jr/Sr High School was set up as an emergency shelter. That's located at 17050 South Peyton Highway. An evacuation center had initially been set up at the Hanover Community Church, but the church was no longer being used for that purpose by the end of the day.

The Hanover School District 28 announced late Wednesday that school will be closed for the whole district on Thursday due to the firefight.

Fire danger was high in southern Colorado on Wednesday and will be elevated once again on Thursday as wind gusts reach to as high as 30 to 40 mph.

Several other wildfires started in the state during the day on Wednesday, including in Kit Carson County and in Grand County.