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Wind-produced fire threat back in Colorado for Thursday before weekend moisture

By
Dave Aguilera
Dave Aguilera
First Alert Chief Meteorologist
Watch First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.
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Dave Aguilera

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Windy conditions will still be plaguing most of Colorado on Thursday. The only difference in the weather set up is an overnight cold front will cool temperatures from Wednesday and slightly increase humidity levels. 

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But, with the wind coming back again, there is another threat for high fire danger across the state. There is a red flag warning in place for all of eastern Colorado including Denver once again. This time around, it will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 7 p.m. Wind gusts from areas at the base of the northern Front Range foothills out over the Eastern Plains may run as high as 30 to 40 mph.

Areas farther south may see up to 50 mph gusts in places like the southern Front Range Foothills and South Park. All humidity levels may get down as low as 15 to 10 percent.

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Friday will have less wind with a chance of rain and cooler temperatures arriving for the weekend.

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