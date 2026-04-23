Evacuations lifted in Hammer Fire southeast of Colorado Springs; Fire is 60% contained, officials say

Evacuation orders have been lifted in a southern Colorado fire after crews reached 60% containment in that fire, El Paso County officials say.

The 4,900-acre Hammer Fire, east of Fountain and southeast of Colorado Springs, prompted school closures in Hanover School District 28. County officials said Hanover Jr/Sr High School was set up as an emergency shelter and the Norris Penrose Event Center was serving as a shelter for large animals.

"All shelters, including small and large animal shelters, are now closed. It is safe to return to the area," the county said in a social media post.

The Hammer Fire was seen burning in El Paso County on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. KKTV 11News

Fire danger was high throughout the state on Wednesday and Thursday as wind gusts were expected to reach as high as 30 to 40 mph.

Several other wildfires started throughout the state during the day on Wednesday, including in Kit Carson and Grand counties. The 392 Fire in Kit Carson County was 344 acres as of around 3 p.m. on Thursday, according to the National Interagency Fire Center, but the Sulphur Gulch Fire in Grand County was contained at 4 acres on Wednesday.