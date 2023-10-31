Law enforcement departments in Colorado offer Halloween safety tips

It's Halloween, and costumes are ready to be shown off and candy is ready to be handed out. As Halloween is the deadliest day of the year for pedestrians, local law enforcement wants to make sure families are keeping the night safe and fun.

Jay Casillas, the public information office for the Denver Police Department, recommends staying in neighborhoods you're familiar with and going to well-lit communities to trick-or-treat. Be aware of your surroundings, walk in groups if you can and have a plan to get home safely.

Joey Salaz, 6, front left, and Emma Martin, 6, right, at the Broadway Halloween Parade hosted by the Broadway Merchants Association and Lucky District 7 Council office in Denver on Oct. 21, 2023. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post/Getty Images

Casillas also encourages making sure your children's costumes are visible or they're wearing bright colored or reflective clothing. It's important to have a flashlight or glowsticks with you, especially as it starts getting dark out. He also advises using face paint rather than wearing masks.

According to Children's Hospital Colorado, on average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. That's why it's also important for parents to keep an eye on traffic, and drivers should take it slow on the roads tonight.

"For drivers, you know, just being aware of their surroundings. There are going to be kids around walking, and make sure you keep an eye out for that," said Casillas.

Parents are encouraged to check children's candy before they're allowed to eat it. Any candy that is not in its original wrapper or anything homemade should be thrown away.

If you're planning on handing out candy, remember to turn your porch lights on so trick or treaters know you're participating in handing out candy.

Children's Hospital Colorado also shared online resources of everything parents should keep in mind on Halloween night.