Colorado weather: A bit of a chill in the air for Halloween trick-or-treating

Colorado weather: The warming trend continues with lots of sunshine in store

While the snow has stopped falling across Colorado and the sun continues to warm things up, temperatures will stay roughly 10 degrees cooler than average for Tuesday afternoon.

For all those trick-or-treaters out there, the forecast is looking a little cool, but quiet. The sun sets Tuesday night just before 6PM at 5:59PM. Around 6PM, temperatures will drop into the low 40s under clear sky, but as it gets darker temperatures will drop into the 30s. Winds tonight will be light, and the sky will be clear.

Over the last ten years, weather on Halloween has varied quiet dramatically. The warmest Halloween on record took place in 2016, when the high temperature reached 79 degrees. One of the coldest Halloweens was in 2019 when temperatures dropped to just 7 degrees. That was also the last year Denver saw measurable snow, as 4 inches fell that day. On average, temperatures on Halloween sit just below 60 degrees.

By Wednesday, temperatures will climb a little more, getting into the low to mid 50s, before the 60s return later in the week.