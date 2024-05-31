Hail causes damage in some parts of Denver metro area after thunderstorms roll through

Hail causes damage in parts of the Denver metro area

A line of thunderstorms rolled through the Denver metro area late Thursday night and brought damaging hail. Some Colorado residents are now dealing with cracked or broken windshields and damaged cars, and the Green Valley Ranch Golf Club is dealing with damage as well.

The hail piled up like snow in some parts of the city and kept up for approximately 15 minutes in some places.

CBS Colorado reporter Karen Morfitt was able to scoop up hail on the roads with her hands late in the night. On Friday morning after daybreak, CBS Colorado reporter Kennedy Cook was still able to do the same in Aurora near Denver International Airport. She found slushy, cold hail still all over the road near East 60th Avenue and Dunkirk Street.

Hail was still on the road in a neighborhood near Denver International Airport on Friday morning. CBS

The thunderstorms brought lots of lightning and heavy rain in addition to the hail. The official rain measurement in the city was .23 inches.

In Green Valley Ranch, video shared with CBS Colorado showed broken windshields from hailstones.

Dime to quarter-sized hail was measured by Susan Roth, a First Alert Weather Watcher in Broomfield.

"It's coming down fast and loud," she wrote Thursday night. "Our deck is covered with hail."

Hail seen in east Aurora near E-470 Teresita Ulloa

In Westminster, First Alert Weather Watcher Jeff Neufer wrote that he was seeing marble to ping pong-sized hail.

"No serious damage at this location but the cars have dimples... no broken windshields," he wrote.

Hail in Denver's Central Park neighborhood on Thursday night CBS

More severe weather is possible in the afternoon and evening on Friday. In the Denver metro area, the eastern side is where the threat is largest. The threat grows to a larger concern for damaging hail on Colorado's Eastern Plains.