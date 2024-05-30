Colorado Weather: Hailstorms possible in Denver metro Friday

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential for hail producing storms in the Denver metro area and all of eastern Colorado. The combination of heat, humidity and unstable air should provide enough lift for strong to severe storms to dot the plains by afternoon and evening on Friday.

On the Severe Weather Outlook map there is a marginal risk for severe storms for the Denver metro area and most of the I-25 corridor. Farther east and south there is a slight risk for severe storms. That is where the storms may be larger and have larger hail.

The greatest weather threat will be from damaging winds and hail across the eastern plains. There is a smaller risk for flooding and one or two isolated tornadoes in the slight risk (yellow) area of the Weather Outlook map.

Storms over the Denver metro area may form any time after 2pm. With the stronger eastern plains storms developing after 4pm and continuing late into the evening.

Summer time heat will be ramping up as the weekend ahead arrives.