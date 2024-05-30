Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado Weather: Hailstorms possible in Denver metro Friday

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

First Alert Weather Day for Friday's chance of severe storms
First Alert Weather Day for Friday's chance of severe storms 04:18

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential for hail producing storms in the Denver metro area and all of eastern Colorado. The combination of heat, humidity and unstable air should provide enough lift for strong to severe storms to dot the plains by afternoon and evening on Friday.

fawd.png

On the Severe Weather Outlook map there is a marginal risk for severe storms for the Denver metro area and most of the I-25 corridor. Farther east and south there is a slight risk for severe storms. That is where the storms may be larger and have larger hail.

spc-day-2.png

The greatest weather threat will be from damaging winds and hail across the eastern plains. There is a smaller risk for flooding and one or two isolated tornadoes in the slight risk (yellow) area of the Weather Outlook map.

severe-threat.png

Storms over the Denver metro area may form any time after 2pm. With the stronger eastern plains storms developing after 4pm and continuing late into the evening.

co-futurecast-dave.png

Summer time heat will be ramping up as the weekend ahead arrives.

jet-stream-forecast.png
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on May 30, 2024 / 7:10 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.