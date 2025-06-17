Severe storms pound Colorado's Front Range with baseball-to quarter-size hail and cause ground delay at Denver International Airport
All the ingredients of high humidity, some sunshine and a cold front teamed up to create two big waves of severe weather across Colorado on Tuesday. Rare early morning thunderstorms dropped baseball-sized hail in Northern Colorado and a second afternoon round resulted in a ground delay at Denver International Airport that was put in place by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Some roads in the Denver metro area saw flooding in the afternoon with heavy rain.
The early morning Northern Colorado storms left a trail of damage, with hailstones smashing windows and denting cars before sunrise in the Milliken area.
Assessments are underway in the areas where there was damage.