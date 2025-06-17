Watch CBS News
Severe storms pound Colorado's Front Range with baseball-to quarter-size hail and cause ground delay at Denver International Airport

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Strong storms pass across Colorado's Front Range
Strong storms pass across Colorado's Front Range 05:58

All the ingredients of high humidity, some sunshine and a cold front teamed up to create two big waves of severe weather across Colorado on Tuesday. Rare early morning thunderstorms dropped baseball-sized hail in Northern Colorado and a second afternoon round resulted in a ground delay at Denver International Airport that was put in place by the Federal Aviation Administration.

storms.jpg
Storm clouds are seen above Denver International Airport Tuesday afternoon. CBS

Some roads in the Denver metro area saw flooding in the afternoon with heavy rain.

flooding.jpg
Street flooding was happening during the strong storms for vehicles traveling on the 38th Street underpass in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood. CBS

The early morning Northern Colorado storms left a trail of damage, with hailstones smashing windows and denting cars before sunrise in the Milliken area.

milliken-hail-damage.jpg
Hail damaged several vehicles in Milliken.  CBS

Assessments are underway in the areas where there was damage.

Dave Aguilera

