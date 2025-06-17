Watch CBS News
Damaging hail hits Colorado town, more severe weather expected Tuesday

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

Hail causes damage overnight in Milliken
Hail causes damage overnight in Milliken 02:55

Damaging hail hit the Colorado town of Milliken overnight, leaving behind shattered windows and other destruction on Tuesday morning. Some of the damage included shattered windows on several vehicles. 

6a-kcnc-newscast-tuesday-clean-feed-frame-45174.jpg
Damaging hail hit Milliken overnight  CBS

The hail hit Monday night and appeared to punch holes in the back windows or shatter them on several vehicles. On Tuesday morning, several CBS Colorado viewers sent images of large hail that had fallen in the area. 

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day as much of Colorado is under the risk of severe weather once again for the afternoon with the possibility of thunderstorms, hail and heavy rain.

milliken-hail-damage.jpg
Hail damaged several vehicles in Milliken.  CBS

Several trees were also damaged in the storm with leaves and branches scattered on the ground. 

Milliken is located about 50 miles northeast of Denver, just east of Johnstown in Weld County.

