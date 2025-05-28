Watch CBS News
Local News

Ground stop ends at Denver International Airport, some flights still experiencing delays

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Live
CBS News Colorado Live

A ground stop was in effect at Denver International Airport for more than an hour on Wednesday. The order affected all inbound flights. It was due to thunderstorms that were passing through Colorado's high plains.

Denver International Airport against the stormy sky
Faina Gurevich / Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration order expired at 5 p.m.

There are some departing flights at the airport that may experience delays to certain airports due to severe weather in other states.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Denver on Wednesday afternoon that said a strong thunderstorm "will impact northeastern Denver, northern Elbert, central Arapahoe and western Adams counties." The thunderstorm was bringing strong winds and hail could be a possibility.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.