Ground stop ends at Denver International Airport, some flights still experiencing delays

A ground stop was in effect at Denver International Airport for more than an hour on Wednesday. The order affected all inbound flights. It was due to thunderstorms that were passing through Colorado's high plains.

Faina Gurevich / Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration order expired at 5 p.m.

There are some departing flights at the airport that may experience delays to certain airports due to severe weather in other states.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Denver on Wednesday afternoon that said a strong thunderstorm "will impact northeastern Denver, northern Elbert, central Arapahoe and western Adams counties." The thunderstorm was bringing strong winds and hail could be a possibility.