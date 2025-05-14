High school psychologist arrested in Colorado, accused of sexual assault

A psychologist at Green Mountain High School has been arrested in Colorado and accused of sexual assault. Lakewood police arrested James Michael Chevrier on Tuesday night.

According to investigators, Lakewood police were made aware of a Safe2Tell report that accused a psychologist at Green Mountain High School of sexually assaulting a female student. Police said they opened an investigation and began speaking to potential victims and witnesses.

James Michael Chevrier Lakewood Police

Chevrier, 38, was serving as a psychologist at Green Mountain High School and Bear Creek High School at the time of his arrest.

He remained in custody at the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust- victim less than 15 as part of a pattern of abuse, soliciting for child prostitution, possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Detectives with the Lakewood Police Department believe there may be individuals with more information. According to investigators, Chevrier served as a staff member at Evergreen High School from 2022-2023 and the Cherry Creek School District 2021-2022.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Lakewood Police Tip Line at 303.763.6800.