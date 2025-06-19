Greeley police shoot suspect running from officers on University of Northern Colorado campus

Greeley police shot and injured a suspect who was running from officers on the University of Northern Colorado campus. The shooting happened on Wednesday night.

Police told CBS News Colorado that officers tried to initiate a traffic stop in the area of 18th Street near the UNC campus at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday. The male driver didn't pull over.

Officers said he had an active felony warrant.

Officers said he got out of the car and waved a gun at them. That's when officers fired their weapons.

The man was rushed to the hospital. No deputies were injured.

Anyone in the community who has information about this case is asked to contact Weld County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Gerald Porter (970) 400-5392 or Det. Leslie Schmidt-Johnson with the Windsor Police Department at (970) 674-6446.