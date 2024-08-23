Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado Department of Transportation announces $31.7 million grant for 28 new electric buses

Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Transportation announced $31.7 million in new grants on Friday for new electric buses.

The new grants are going toward local governments, nonprofits, and service providers to help Colorado's Clean Transit Enterprise board which will fund new vehicles and infrastructure improvements while $16.7 million from the Volkswagen Settlement Program will be invested in electric transit buses and associated charging infrastructure.

The CTE and VW programs combined will provide 28 new electric transit buses total to the state.

"This is an exciting milestone for the State of Colorado's commitment to high-quality transit that contributes twice-over to cleaner air for us all. Not only do the transit services receiving these awards offer great service to local residents that gives them an option other than their cars, these funds will also invest in state-of-the-art vehicles and infrastructure that will make those transit trips the cleanest possible option," said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.

The CTE grant awards will invest $1,500,000 for one facility project, $384,000 for a infrastructure project, and $13,116,000 for nine vehicle projects. The VW grant awards will provide $16,760,803 for three vehicle projects.

