Gov. Jared Polis calls special session for Colorado Legislature

Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday morning that he's calling a special session for the Colorado State Legislature. The special session will convene on Aug. 21.

Gov. Jared Polis CBS

Polis cited the passing of H.R. 1 in Congress, also known as the "One Big Beautiful Bill", as part of the reason for the special session. Before the news conference began, Polis put the bill, totalling thousands of pages, on the table beside the podium where he was speaking.

Polis said during a news conference on Wednesday morning that before Congress passed that bill, Colorado had a surplus.

"What has the urgency of what we are going to be announcing today is the revenue impacts to the current year that we are in that throws the state budget out of balance, that costs… over a billion dollar loss of revenue," said Polis. "And that billion-dollar loss of revenue leads to a hole in the budget of over $700 million."

Polis said that Colorado has to operate within a balanced budget, and that is part of the reason for the special session. He mentioned the corporate tax changes in the bill as having a negative impact on Colorado taxpayers.

Polis said the bill passed by Congress does have some positive benefits for Coloradans, like no taxes on tips.

Polis also made other announcements, including a hiring freeze for the State of Colorado that begins Aug. 27 and will continue through the end of the year.

"That will impact state positions except for the necessary health and safety positions; we're not freezing firefighters, prison guards, 24/7 facilities, but the vast bulk of state positions will be frozen until the next calendar year," said Polis.