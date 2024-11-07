Golden Police Officer Evan Dunn killed by suspected DUI driver in Colorado

The Golden police officer who was struck and killed by a suspected DUI driver has been identified. Golden Police Officer Evan Dunn was just 33 years old when he was killed on Wednesday night.

Dunn was one of two officers who were investigating a crash when they were struck just before 5 p.m. Wednesday in Golden. Dunn and a female officer were outside their Golden Police Department patrol vehicle on the Golden Freeway (Highway 58) near the intersection with Washington Avenue when they were struck by the suspect later identified as Stephen Robert Geer.

The officers became trapped underneath that vehicle and Dunn died at the scene. The other officer, his partner Officer Bethany Grusing was injured and rushed to the hospital. She sustained serious injuries in the crash.

According to the Golden Police Department, Dunn was previously an Army Aviation Officer and Blackhawk pilot before he joined the department as a code enforcement officer where he served for a year before entering the police academy. He also actively served as a captain in the Army National Guard.

Dunn graduated in July and was partnered with Grusing.

Dunn is survived by his wife, Annalise, and their dog Remy as well as his parents and two siblings, according to the Golden Police Department.

"We are a family," said Golden Police Chief Joe Harvey. "We are very close with each other and with our community. Evan had a bright future and was destined to do great things, and we will never get over his loss. We can only continue doing the job he loved in his honor."

Harvey said that Annalise shared that "Evan was, first and foremost, a man of faith, loyal, steady, quiet, and observant. The couple shared a deep love for the outdoors, often camping and traveling together in their free time."

Geer is being held at the Jefferson County Detention Center after his appearance before the judge on Thursday morning.

Geer is facing several charges including vehicular homicide while driving under the influence of alcohol or one or more drugs, two counts of vehicular assault while driving under the influence of alcohol or one or more drugs, failure to exercise due care when approaching a stationary vehicle resulting in death.