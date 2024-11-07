Watch CBS News
Suspect in deadly crash that killed Golden police officer appears in Colorado courtroom

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The Colorado man suspected in the deadly crash that killed a Golden police officer and left another one hurt appeared in court on Thursday. Stephen Robert Geer is being held at the Jefferson County Detention Center after his appearance before the judge. 

  Stephen Robert Geer Jefferson County

The two officers, a man and a woman, were struck just before 5 p.m. Tuesday in Golden while conducting a crash investigation. They were outside their Golden Police Department patrol vehicle on the Golden Freeway (Highway 58) near the intersection with Washington Avenue when they were struck by the suspect later identified as Geer. 

The officers became trapped underneath that vehicle and the male officer died at the scene. The other officer, a female, was injured and rushed to the hospital. 

The officer who died was in the military prior to becoming a police officer. His wife asked that his name not be released to the media at this time.

Geer is facing several charges including vehicular homicide while driving under the influence of alcohol or one or more drugs, two counts of vehicular assault while driving under the influence of alcohol or one or more drugs, failure to exercise due care when approaching a stationary vehicle resulting in death. 

