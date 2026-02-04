Global Fest is now Aurora Fest, moving to afternoon, evening on Saturday, June 13

The city of Aurora's signature summer festival, formerly Global Fest, has a new name, start time, and headlining attraction.

A past "Global Fest" in Aurora, Colorado. Chris Schneider Photography

Now known as Aurora Fest, the celebration of the city's international culture, dance, music, and cuisine is moving from morning to afternoon and evening. The festival will take place at the Aurora Municipal Center's Great Lawn on Saturday, June 13, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Jamie Kraus

In celebration of 150 years of statehood for Colorado, and the country's 250th year, Aurora Fest will cap off with a nighttime drone show.

The festivities will start as always with a Parade of Nations, with delegations of Aurora residents carrying flags from the many nations that make Aurora "The World in a City." Following the Parade, there will be performances, an international market with clothing and crafts, and food trucks and booths offering global cuisine.

CBS Colorado is a proud sponsor of Aurora Fest and will highlight the entertainment and food vendors in the lead-up to the big day.