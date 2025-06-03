Fund established by group JEWISHcolorado to help victims of Boulder terror attack

Jewish community leaders in Colorado on the day after a targeted attack on walkers in a peaceful pro-Israel march announced that they have launched a fund to help the victims. It is called the JEWISHcolorado Boulder Security Fund.

Local faith leaders and members of the community conduct a prayer vigil for the victims of a fire attack outside the old Boulder County Courthouse on June 3, 2025 in Colorado. Chet Strange / Getty Images

The firebombing attack in Boulder happened on the Pearl Street Mall on Sunday afternoon. Twelve people were injured when the suspect hurled Molotov cocktails at them, and several of those victims were taken to the hospital with serious burn injuries.

According to their website, JEWISHcolorado works "on behalf of the Jewish community through outreach, advocacy, programming, and grantmaking." The group launched what they call an emergency fund to with the goal of raising $160,000 to help.

The group says 100% of all donations will go to the community in Boulder, and the fund will focus on direct victim support, trauma support, security aid for Jewish groups. It will also focus on something described as "emerging community needs," meaning areas where funding becomes apparent in the weeks and months after the attack.

"Thank you in advance for your support, and we continue to pray for a complete recovery for those injured in the attacks and continue to hold all hostages in our hearts," wrote JEWISHcolorado in a statement on its website.

The suspect in the case is facing federal hate crime charges as well as local charges.