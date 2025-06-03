Colorado's Boulder Jewish Community Center provides resources to community after attack

The Boulder Jewish Community Center is offering resources to the Colorado community after Sunday's attack, where 12 people were injured at a rally calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza. One suspect has been arrested, accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at members of the group Run for Their Lives on Pearl Street Mall in downtown Boulder.

Crime scene tape surrounds the area on Pearl Street in Boulder where a man attacked people with Molotov cocktails. CBS

Boulder JCC has a special section on its website that details victim support and community resources, as well as this statement from Boulder's Jewish community: As we continue to process the horrific attack on members of our community during Sunday's Boulder Run for Their Lives walk, we wanted to share some important updates. First and foremost, we continue to hold the victims and their loved ones in our hearts. We are praying for their recovery and holding space for our entire Jewish community during this time of heightened fear and insecurity.

While some of our community leaders are observing Shavuot, it remains important for us to share these critical updates during the Chag due to the urgent and exceptional nature of the circumstances.

Boulder JCC Boulder JCC

Some of the resources include mental health support, information about the suspect and those injured in the attack, as well as information about a community vigil and the Boulder Jewish Festival.

Coming Together: A Community Vigil, hosted by the Boulder Jewish Community, is scheduled for June 4 at the Boulder JCC starting at 5 p.m. for a time for connection with the program beginning at 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. For those who wish to join remotely, they are asked to register online.

The Boulder Jewish Festival is scheduled for Sunday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

An online fundraiser -- the JEWISHcolorado Boulder Security Fund -- was also set up to help victims of the attack.