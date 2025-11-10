Fort Lewis College in southwestern Colorado approves Turning Point USA chapter on campus

Fort Lewis College, located in southwestern Colorado, has reversed its initial decision and has approved a Turning Point USA chapter on campus. According to a statement from the college located in Durango, the Associated Students of Fort Lewis College Senate unanimously voted to approve Turning Point USA as a registered student organization.

The 6-0 vote happened during an emergency meeting last Friday night.

FLC released this statement after the vote, "This outcome reflects ASFLC's commitment to fair governance, educational growth, and consistent policy application."

This is a change from the previous vote held last month, where the elected student representatives denied recognition of a proposed Turning Point USA chapter on campus. According to the ASFLC, all new student organization proposals will undergo a peer-to-peer process that includes opportunities for applicants to appeal decisions.

The Associated Students of Fort Lewis College on Nov. 7, 2025. Elizabeth Pond/Durango Herald

Conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on Sept. 10 as he spoke to a crowd at Utah Valley University. A 22-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated murder.

According to the nonprofit organization's website, Turning Point USA advocates for conservative politics on high school, college, and university campuses. Since Kirk's death, the conservative organization has stated that its fall campus tour would continue.

FLC did not clarify why an emergency meeting was called or why the follow-up vote happened.

Durango is located about 335 miles southwest of Denver.