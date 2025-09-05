Former Columbine High football star Austin Norton living his dream back on Colorado campus

Columbine football is in an unusual spot this fall. For the first time since 2014, the Rebels have opened their season 0-2. But while the current team looks to turn things around, one familiar face is back on campus, and he couldn't be happier.

Austin Norton, once a standout running back for Columbine, is now living out a lifelong goal. He's teaching physical education and coaching the Rebels' freshman football team.

Austin Norton CBS

"Coming back and coaching with them is just, I mean, truly a dream," Norton said. "I say it all the time, I'm living the dream."

Norton's history at Columbine is filled with highlights. As a junior in 2013, he scored a memorable touchdown on a trick play to beat rival Chatfield. A year later, he capped off his senior season with 21 touchdowns, cementing himself as one of the program's most reliable playmakers.

After high school, Norton went on to play college football at Minnesota Duluth. But even while chasing his college career, he never lost sight of his ultimate dream, coming home to teach and coach at Columbine.

"I've always wanted to come back here," Norton said.

That opportunity came earlier this year, when a Physical Education position opened up at his alma mater. During the interview process, Norton had to impress one of his biggest influences, Columbine's longtime head coach Andy Lowry, who has led the Rebels to six state championships.

"He didn't have to say a whole lot to be able to get the job, honestly," Lowry said. "But he earned the job. He's a great teacher. He's one of the best PE teachers there is in Jeffco, and he's probably one of the best PE teachers in the state."

For those who grew up with Norton, his return isn't a surprise. As a senior, he was voted "Most Likely to Come Back and Teach at Columbine" along with winning another lighthearted award for "Best Legs."

Austin Norton is coaching the Columbine High School Rebels freshman football team. CBS

Now, Norton walks the same hallways he once did as a student, this time hoping to inspire the next generation of Rebels.

"This building sets you up for success," Norton said. "I'm a great example of it. There are plenty of others. But this place is just special. It's a home away from home."

For Norton, being back at Columbine isn't just about reliving old memories. It's about giving back to a program and a school that helped shape who he is today.

"It's almost like scoring a game-winning touchdown against Chatfield," Norton said. "That feeling is like, this is going to be my forever home."