Former Colorado deputy, arrested in Mexico, sentenced to 10 years for possession of child sexual abuse videos

A former sheriff's deputy from southwest Colorado, who was on the run for months before being arrested in Mexico, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges related to possession of child sexual exploitation videos.

Jesus Damian Nieblas was a deputy at the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office until he resigned in June 2025. The following month, investigators from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant on his home in Norwood and said they found 27 child sexual abuse videos.

Nieblas, now 29, was nowhere to be found, and a warrant for his arrest was issued. At the time, police believed he fled San Miguel County and a manhunt was launched.

About three months later, Nieblas was arrested in the Mexican border town of Agua Prieta and was transferred to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service at the border checkpoint near Douglas, Arizona, CBI said in October.

Jesus Damian Nieblas CBI, left; Cochise County Sheriff's Office, right

He was charged with multiple counts of felony charges related to possession of child sexual exploitation material, a felony charge of attempted drug distribution, and several misdemeanor charges of failure to report child abuse and unlawful drug use.

He pleaded guilty in February to six of the sexual exploitation video charges and the drug misdemeanor, and the remaining charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal, court records show.

He was sentenced by San Miguel County Judge Keri Yoder on Monday. He'll have his first parole hearing in May 2030 and won't be eligible for parole until Aug. 16, 2030.

The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said it does not believe any of the victims were from San Miguel County.

Before being hired by the San Miguel Sheriff's Office on Aug. 1, 2020, as a patrol deputy, Nieblas worked as a code enforcement officer with the Telluride Marshal's Office, officials said.

He also served as a school resource officer for the Norwood School District but was removed from that position for "misuse of his Taser in front of several students while horseplaying with an adult friend (wrestling coach at the school)," a spokesperson for the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said.