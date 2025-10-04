Former Colorado deputy and school officer accused of child sex crimes arrested in Mexico after months on the run

A former San Miguel County sheriff's deputy, who's been sought by police for three months after child sex abuse material was allegedly found at his home, was arrested in Mexico and sent to Arizona, where he awaits extradition to Colorado, state investigators said on Friday.

Jesus Damian Nieblas, 28, resigned from the sheriff's office in late June, before the Colorado Bureau of Investigation started its investigation, the bureau said in a statement. Police served a search warrant on Nieblas' home and vehicle in Norwood on July 10 and said they found 27 child sexual abuse videos.

Nieblas was arrested in the Mexican border town of Agua Prieta and was transferred to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service at the border checkpoint near Douglas, Arizona, according to CBI, which, along with the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, learned of Nieblas' capture on Sept. 29, but wasn't able to make a public statement about it until Friday.

Jesus Damian Nieblas, a former sheriff's deputy in San Miguel County, Colorado, is seen in a booking image from the Cochise County Jail in Bisbee, Arizona. He was on the run for months after state investigators in Colorado say they found child sex abuse material at his home in Norwood, Colorado. Cochise County Sheriff's Office

He's being held in the Cochise County Jail in Bisbee, Arizona, on a $100,000 cash-only bond, according to CBI. Court records in Arizona couldn't immediately be located, but court records in Colorado show he's been detained. They didn't, however, show a court date.

Nieblas faces the following charges:

1 count of sexual exploitation of a child, a class 3 felony

11 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, a class 4 felony

16 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, a class 5 felony

27 counts of persons required to report child abuse or neglect, a misdemeanor

"These alleged crimes are clearly serious and disturbing to all of us who worked with Mr. Nieblas. We support the CBI's efforts in their investigation and will wait until he has his day in court to be able to have closure on this situation," Covault said in a statement. "The Sheriff's Office is committed to transparency, integrity and the highest of moral standards. Criminal activity or unethical behavior will not be tolerated, and we will address any of these issues directly and decisively."

Prior to the investigation, Nieblas worked as a code enforcement officer with the Telluride Marshal's Office before being hired by the San Miguel Sheriff's Office on Aug. 1, 2020, as a patrol deputy, according to a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office.

Jesus Damian Nieblas, a former San Miguel County sheriff's deputy, is seen in an official department photo before he resigned and fled the country, after investigators say they found child sex abuse material at his home. Colorado Bureau of Investigation

He served as a school resource officer for the Norwood School District but was removed from that position for "misuse of his Taser in front of several students while horseplaying with an adult friend (wrestling coach at the school)," the spokeswoman said.

Norwood is about 330 miles southwest of Denver and about 620 miles north of Agua Prieta.