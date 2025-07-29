Police searching for former Colorado sheriff's deputy accused of child sexual exploitation

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is searching for a former San Miguel County sheriff's deputy after investigators say the deputy was in possession of 27 videos of child sexual abuse materials.

Jesus Damian Nieblas, 28, resigned from the sheriff's office in late June, before CBI started its investigation, the bureau said in a statement. State investigators served a search warrant on Nieblas' home in Norwood on July 10 and say they found 27 child sexual abuse videos.

Investigators have not been able to locate Nieblas and there's now a warrant out for his arrest on the following charges:

1 count of sexual exploitation of a child, a class 3 felony

11 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, a class 4 felony

16 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, a class 5 felony

27 counts of persons required to report child abuse or neglect, a misdemeanor

Police are searching for Jesus Damian Nieblas, a former San Miguel County sheriff's deputy, seen in this photo for alleged sex crimes against children. Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Police don't believe Nieblas is still in San Miguel County, in southwestern Colorado, and don't believe any children in San Miguel County were victims of Nieblas' alleged crimes.

Anyone with information about Nieblas' whereabouts is asked to call CBI Special Agent Caroline Keevey at 970-248-7500.

A spokesperson for the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office acknowledged a request for comment but didn't immediately provide any additional information.