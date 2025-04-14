Former Colorado deputy sentenced to 3 years in prison for shooting death of Christian Glass

A judge in Colorado sentenced Andrew Buen, the former Clear Creek County deputy found guilty in the shooting death of 22-year-old Christian Glass. On Monday, the judge sentenced Buen to three years in the Colorado Department of Corrections with a mandatory parole of two years after the sentence has been served.

Andrew Buen at his sentencing in Clear Creek County. CBS

In addition to the three years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for the criminally negligent homicide conviction, the judge sentenced him to 120 days in jail for reckless endangerment to be served concurrently with the DOC sentence. Buen has credit for 54 days served.

Glass' father Simon spoke in court during the sentencing hearing.

"Talking about Christian in the past tense still seems completely alien to me, like someone else is speaking," said Simon Glass.

Glass went on to accuse the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office of trying to cover up the truth by claiming that "Christian had committed 'suicide by cop' and attacked officers with knives... which was a cruel lie."

Simon Glass went on to describe his son as "a gentle, kind and polite boy who never hurt anyone in his life."

Simon Glass explained that "...without the body cam, I believe the truth would have remained hidden. We would have gone to our graves believing that Christian had inexplicably attacked the police."

Buen was facing a second-degree murder charge for his involvement in Glass' 2022 death, but the jury convicted him on a lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide in February. Buen's first trial ended in a partially hung jury.

Bodycam footage shows the moments before Christian Glass was killed. Clear Creek County

Glass was in Clear Creek County in his car when he called 911 for help when his vehicle got stuck on the side of a dirt road. His family said he was having a mental health crisis when law enforcement officers from several different departments responded after the 22-year-old refused to leave his vehicle.

In the early morning hours of June 11, 2022, after several hours with Glass not cooperating with commands, Buen was the one who ended up firing the shots that killed Glass. Officers had broken a window in an attempt to get him out of his vehicle and Glass grabbed a knife he had inside. Deputies then tased him and he started swinging the knife before he was shot and killed.

Buen was fired from the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office.

Buen was emotional in court on Monday and wiped away tears several times as he read a statement, "Christian deserved better."

"I wish I could take it all back," said Buen in court before he was sentenced.

Prior to the hearing, Buen told CBS News Colorado, "My actions resulted in the outcome of someone losing their life and that's something I live with every day."

Glass Family

"One thing I do take comfort in, is that Christian's name has now finally been cleared," said Simon Glass.

"Christian was our first and only son, the only grandson in our family," said Simon Glass. "I have so many memories now infused with pain. It's only recently that I can even look at a photo of him... I miss him."

A civil case filed by Glass' family resulted in a $19 million settlement.