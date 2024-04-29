Former Colorado deputy Andrew Buen to be retried on 2 charges in shooting death of Christian Glass

Former Colorado deputy Andrew Buen to be retried on 2 charges in Christian Glass death

Former Clear Creek County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Buen will be retried on two charges in connection with the shooting of Christian Glass after a jury failed to reach a decision last week on second-degree murder or misconduct. The trial ended last Friday with a partially hung jury.

The jury did not reach a decision on whether Buen is guilty of second-degree murder or misconduct for his role in Glass' killing in 2022. The jury did convict him of reckless endangerment.

The jurors deliberated for several days before reaching their decision.

Buen was employed as a deputy with the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office in 2022 when, on June 10 of that year, he responded to a call of a disabled vehicle on the side of the road. Glass had gotten stuck while trying to turn around on a dirt road and called police for help.

Officers and deputies from several agencies, including the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, Georgetown and Idaho Springs' police departments, Colorado State Patrol, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, responded.

Over the course of a chaotic hour of escalating tension, law enforcement officers ordered Christian Glass to get out of the car, but he expressed fear of being shot and didn't do so. His family says he was suffering from a mental health crisis.

In November of 2022, Buen and former Clear Creek Sheriff's Sgt. Kyle Gould were indicted by a grand jury and fired.

Carrie Slinkard, a defense attorney for Buen, argued in court that every officer on the scene that night felt the shooting was justified. Those officers have all since been criminally charged.

Gould pleaded guilty to charges of duty to intervene and duty to report the use of force in November 2023. He was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and serve two years of unsupervised probation.