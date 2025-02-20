Former Colorado deputy found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in shooting death of Christian Glass

A jury in Colorado on Thursday reached a verdict in the second trial for Andrew Buen, the former Clear Creek County deputy charged in the shooting death of 22-year-old Christian Glass.

Buen, 31, was facing a second-degree murder charge for his involvement in Glass' 2022 death but the jury convicted him on a lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide.

The conviction comes after Buen's first trial ended in a partial hung-jury.

Glass was in Clear Creek County in his car when he called 911 for help when his vehicle got stuck on the side of a dirt road. His family said he was having a mental health crisis when law enforcement officers from several different departments responded after the 22-year-old refused to leave his vehicle.

In the early morning hours of June 11, 2022, after several hours with Glass not cooperating with commands, Buen was the one who ended up firing the shots that killed Glass. Officers had broken a window in an attempt to get him out of his vehicle and Glass grabbed a knife he had inside. Deputies then tased him and he started swinging the knife before he was shot and killed.

Buen was fired from the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office.

A civil case filed by Glass' family resulted in a $19 million settlement.