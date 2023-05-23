Christian Glass settlement: $19 million going to family of Colorado 22-year-old shot and killed by officers

An historic settlement has been reached after the death of Christian Glass, the man shot and killed in the middle of an encounter with law enforcement in Colorado. It happened in June 2022 in Clear Creek County and overnight a settlement with Glass's family was announced for $19 million. That's the largest payout after a police killing in state history, topping the $15 million settlement reached in 2021 for the death of Elijah McClain.

As part of the settlement, Clear Creek County will establish a crisis response team and training for law enforcement officers, including Colorado State Patrol troopers, will change.

It happened late at night on June 10 when Glass's car broke down in Silver Plume. The 22-year-old called 911 for help, and police from Georgetown and Idaho Springs arrived along with Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputies.

Glass was experiencing a mental health crisis. He told the emergency dispatcher he had two knives, a hammer and a rubber mallot. His family's attorney say that is because he was an amateur geologist.

Over the span of an hour, officers told him he needed to get out of his car and dismissed attempts to drop the weapons out of his window.

Glass refused to leave the car. He said he was scared. As things escalated, officers broke a window in an attempt to get him out and Glass grabbed one of the knives. Officers then tased him. Body cam video then showed Glass beginning to swing the knife wildly with his arm. That's when an officer or officers shot him.

Glass's parents -- Simon and Sally Glass -- say none of those actions by police should have happened. Their family released the video where you can hear Colorado State Patrol ask over dispatch communication if there is any reason the law enforcement officers need to get Glass out of the car in the first place and the responding deputy said no.

According to the autopsy report, Glass died from 6 gunshot wounds. The autopsy also found that Glass' blood alcohol level was 0.010 along with some Delta-9 TCH in his system and evidence of amphetamines.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff is now apologizing for what happened.