Charges dropped for 2 of the officers accused in the Colorado death of Christian Glass

Charges have been dropped against two of the officers accused in the death of Christian Glass in Colorado.

Clear Creek County

Glass was 22 in 2022 when he shot and killed in Clear Creek County after he called 911 for help with his car, which had broken down. His family says he was having a mental health crisis. It happened in Silver Plume and officers from several different law enforcement agencies responded.

Colorado Division of Gaming officers Christa Lloyd and Mary Harris were at the scene of the shooting and charged with failing to intervene. But on Monday a judge dismissed those charges, ruling that Divison of Gaming officers are not peace officers and only peace officers are required by law to intervene in the case of excessive force.



On the night he was shot Glass told the emergency dispatcher he had two knives, a hammer and a rubber mallet in his car. His family's attorney say that is because he was an amateur geologist. Over the course of an hour, officers told him he needed to get out of his car and dismissed attempts to drop the weapons out of his window. Glass refused to leave the car, saying he was scared. As things escalated, officers broke a window in an attempt to get him out and Glass grabbed one of the knives. Officers then tased him. The body cam video from an officer then showed Glass beginning to swing the knife wildly with his arm. That's when he was killed.

The trial for the officer who fired the fatal shots ended in a hung jury and he's expected to be tried again next year.