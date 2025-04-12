Over 100 acres burned, evacuations advised due to forest fire near Colorado Hwy 67

Crews are working to contain a forest fire that broke out near Colorado Highway 67 and Rainbow Falls Saturday evening.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the fire has burned approximately 150 acres near the Turkey Tracks Shooting Range so far. The sheriff's office, alongside the Office of Emergency Management, U.S. Forest Service and Teller County Sheriff's Office are working to contain the fire.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Campers in the area are being advised to evacuate, and officials are asking the public to avoid the area and use extreme caution with anything that could spark a fire.

Conditions remain hot, dry and windy, said authorities, which can cause the fire to spread more quickly. A helicopter is assisting with suppression efforts.

Moffat County Sheriff's Office

Another fire broke out in Craig Saturday when brush in the 1300-1600 block of Yampa Avenue caught fire. The Moffat County Sheriff's Office asked that people avoid the area and allow emergency services to work.

Authorities said they will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.