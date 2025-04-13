Officials provide updates as Turkey Track forest fire containment efforts continue in Colorado

Officials provided updates Sunday morning on the ongoing efforts to contain a forest fire burning near the Turkey Tracks Shooting Area in Colorado.

Pike & San Isabel National Forests said the firelines are continuing to hold, and firefighters are making progress in strengthening them. The incident commander said the fire was 30% contained as of 11 a.m. Authorities warned that smoke would remain visible throughout the day, and there are still pockets of heat inside the fire perimeter.

Pike & San Isabel National Forests

The forest fire broke out Saturday evening, near the shooting area. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said they received an alert when cameras placed on radio towers detected smoke from the fire. They said the fire grew aggressively due to red flag conditions throughout the day. Fire and emergency services crews utilized brush trucks and aircraft to fight the blaze.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Authorities said areas affected by the fire were challenging to reach. "That (helicopter) really helped us on the right flank of the fire where there was a lot of fences, a lot of tough terrain to get to, and that helicopter helped us really knock the fire down before we got firefighters in there," said Emergency Services Unit Supervisor Luke Roberts.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office/ Emergency Services Unit Fred Zukowski

No new growth took place overnight, and the fire reportedly remains at 128 acres burned. The fire did not cross Hwy 67, but pre-evacuations were advised Saturday in case the fire were to spread towards the campers in that area.

"We do training year round," said Roberts. "There's a lot of courses we do in our off-season, in wintertime. We prepare for this all year, and it seems like this fire season's just getting longer and longer."

Rain is forecasted for the area on Saturday, but officials asked the public to remain vigilant with anything that can start a fire.

The Turkey Track Shooting Area near the fire remains closed for firefighter and public safety.