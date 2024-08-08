Foo Fighters get biggest American crowd in their band's history at Mile High in Denver

If you went to the Foo Fighters concert at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, you were a part of history.

Frontman Dave Grohl told the crowd "this is the biggest American Foo Fighters show we have ever played in 30 years.'

Foo Fighters made a stop in Denver on August 3rd during their Everything or Nothing at All Tour. Alden Bonecutter

Live entertainment company and promoter for their "Everything or Nothing at All Tour," AEG Presents Rocky Mountains, confirms the statement and said the show drew well over 50,000 people, making it the band's biggest crowd as a headline act in the U.S.

The Pretenders and Mammoth WVH opened for the band that Saturday night.

The Foo Fighters were founded and created by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl in 1993. Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee and drummer Josh Freese make up the rest of the band. Freese recently signed on, following former drummer and singer Taylor Hawkins' death in 2022.

The tour follows the band's 11th album "But Here We Are" released last year. The Foo Fighters started their U.S. stadium shows in New York's Citi Field on July 17, before their stop at Mile High on Aug. 3. The band will end their run on Sept. 29, playing at the Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, Connecticut.