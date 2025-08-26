Watch CBS News
Flood advisory issued for Denver International Airport, ground stop also in effect

Jesse Sarles
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Jesse Sarles,
Dave Aguilera

Heavy rain creating flooding concerns in parts of Colorado
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Denver International Airport on Tuesday evening. The advisory will be in effect until 7:15 p.m.  

Denver Colorado sunflower field near airport
File photo of Denver International Airport Brad McGinley Photography/Getty Images

The advisory is also in effect for parts of eastern Arapahoe County and Adams County. Strong thunderstorms produced 1 to 2 inches of heavy rain in a very short period of time across approximately a 22 mile stretch from Aurora and Denver's airport up into southern Weld County.

In addition to the advisory, Denver International Airport also has a ground stop order. The Federal Aviation Administration website indicates the ground stop will be in effect for departing flights to Denver through 6:15 p.m.

