Flood advisory issued for Denver International Airport, ground stop also in effect

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Denver International Airport on Tuesday evening. The advisory will be in effect until 7:15 p.m.

File photo of Denver International Airport Brad McGinley Photography/Getty Images

The advisory is also in effect for parts of eastern Arapahoe County and Adams County. Strong thunderstorms produced 1 to 2 inches of heavy rain in a very short period of time across approximately a 22 mile stretch from Aurora and Denver's airport up into southern Weld County.

In addition to the advisory, Denver International Airport also has a ground stop order. The Federal Aviation Administration website indicates the ground stop will be in effect for departing flights to Denver through 6:15 p.m.