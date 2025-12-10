Denver City Council to vote on future of National Women's Soccer League stadium

The newest Colorado sports team is getting ready for its inaugural season in the Mile High City, but the future of the team's stadium is in limbo.

Denver Summit FC won't have a permanent place to play soccer next year, but the team is hoping to get the project to build its new stadium started quickly. City leaders have agreed on rezoning. However, four major bills tied to financing and infrastructure are tied up, and the funding must be passed by the city council.

The team hopes to build the National Women's Soccer League stadium at the Santa Fe Yards near I-25 and Broadway. Although Denver Mayor Mike Johnston supports moving forward with the project, the council has reservations about approving nearly $70 million in funding. They say they need more information on the project and a more complete picture of the plans before it can be approved.

The city council has already expressed dismay at Johnston after he approved a deal to extend the use of Flock cameras. Council members said they feel like they didn't receive enough information from Johnston's office, and the deal was struck without their consent.

Despite the council's reservations, the mayor says he's confident plans for the new stadium will move forward.

"I'm confident we're going to work with the city council to get the questions they have answered, and we'll move the stadium forward. But we are 100% committed in making sure that stays," Johnston said.

As for the team, Denver Summit FC hopes to be ready to play in its own stadium in the Sante Fe Yards by March 2028. Construction will need to start early next year for it to be completed on time.

The city council will have its first vote on the NWSL stadium on Monday.